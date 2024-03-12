Mass Vaccination and the MURDER of PRISONERS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Prison inmates were among the top of the list of groups who were fast tracked to take the experimental covid vaccine.
The narrative was that prisons were a hotbed for the virus to spread back in to the community by staff working in prisons. Therefore they sought out to inject all inmates with these jabs.
In a twist of irony it seems that prisoners are being murdered by those that have locked them up!
Mirrored - TuthSeekerNews1984
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
Time To Think : https://hannahmichaels.wordpress.com/