EXPECT NUKE FALSE FLAG IN EUROPE
Tilt
Tilt
303 followers
Follow
0
172 views • 02/18/2024

This is a re-upload of a Mike Adams video from January 2024, about a month ago. However the analysis I feel is unfortunately so spot on it needs to be heard again. The pieces on this chess board are being positioned right now to bring Mike Adams chilling warning to fruition.  

 Potential false flag event to escalate war and gain power. (0:03)


- Depopulation and war in Western Europe. (4:14)

- Globalist agendas and potential for mass death. (8:29)

- Survival supplies and emergency preparedness. (13:51)

- Gold-backed currency with lab testing results. (17:39)

Keywords
russiawarwhoeuropenukenatoadamsmikewefurkraine
