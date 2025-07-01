© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"A peer-reviewed study published in 2024... found that people who received two doses of Covid mRNA vaccine lost 37% of life expectancy compared to the unvaccinated individuals."
"If you are 30 today and you had two or more shots, your projected lifespan may now be 50 to 55 years."
"And the risk does not go away—the spike protein and its damage persist long after the injection."
