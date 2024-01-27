THE TRUTH ABOUT THE PACIFIC GARBAGE ISLAND

A 25 Mile Island Made of Leaves and Garbage is Killing Turtles in The Pacific Ocean - Or Is It?
Greenpeace and other maniacal institutions who lie to children on a daily basis about the planet warming up which we know to be impossible, continue to lie to Children about an island made of garbage that you can walk on.
Naturally, I have debunked this over and over again and whenever I question them on this island asking for any evidence whatsoever, usually I get middle fingers and profanity. They'll attack my character telling me that I'm a bad man for not caring about the planet.
The planet is doing just fine and it has survived a whole lot worse than us and it will be here a long time after we are gone. It certainly will not care about a couple of plastic bottles here and there and it doesn't care about you or green peace or any other Institution or the lies that they tell.
I just wanted you to see how easy it is to fool the public.
Watch The Kevin J. Johnston Show Every Tuesday & Thursday at 9PM EST - LIVE ON: www.FreedomReport.ca
Watch The REAL ESTATE SHOW with Kevin J. Johnston Every Wednesday at 9PM EST - LIVE ON: www.FreedomReport.ca
If you like this content, DONATE TODAY at www.KevinJJohnston.me
BUY ME A COFFEE, Please!
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/kevinjjohnston
#news #politics #podcast #pacific #environment #greenterror #climatefarce #communism #garbage
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.