Live Special 2024 -07- A Special Kind of UFO & Paranormal Show -Come join + Alien visit cases cont.

[00:12:00] (2) Main Topic Begins - Resume Alien Abduction accounts

from where left off last time!

[00:12:40] (2b) Do you suffer pain when Hallucinating.. Prove its real

not imaginary?

[00:24:00] (2c) crazy and made-up accounts hurt the UFO field

[00:29:00] (2d) Terry Lovelace and triangle craft at Devils Den

why Paul changed his mind on it being legit , although

still suspect on having cameras but not one photo of it?

[00:42:00] (2e) Paul swears Earl from MUFON soCal covered this

one on a live show years ago. Looks it up and laughs

at a case the Hub drawing ex-Wife as a Witch.

[00:48:00] OBS crashed but came back in minutes

[01:05:00] (2f) you are rarely pain free waking up in the

mornings when youre 50+ and dreams meaning

[01:17:00] (3) Could implanting false memories and vision

be disinfo, psyop cover up or a way for aliens to

make the people sound nut jobs if they speak about

what happened? or all ABOVE!

[01:18:30] (4) Abductee Researchers who believe in

Hubrids and alien hybrids and integration

[01:19:24] (5) John Mack small interview on his research

and what he believed is read out by computer for Paul

[01:44:00] (6) WHO are E.R.T. experiencer research Team

a separate Part of MUFON and can we find the monthly stats?

[02:17:00] (7) What is different about David Jacobs vs Mack

[02:19:00] (8) Why cant Paul find references to the TERM HUMBRIDS

well seems google checker for typos could tell us its spelt without

the "M"

[02:37:00] (9) Resume more stories.. A strange man (MIB) with bright

blue eyes?

[02:49:00] (10) Paul looks up Door heights to compare height

of aliens in stories

[02:5600] (11) Paranormal and Alien connection

[03:06:00] (12) Resume looking at Alien images from contactees

[03:24:00] (13) Readout by PC - Linda Napilotino (Cortile) case with Jacobs about multiple witnesses but Paul recalls theres problems with this case like embellishment as Robert covered it in his 100 @UFOTV UFO cases with Robert Series.

[03:35:00] (14) Linda Cahill case





