5/16/2023 【Nicole on The John Fredericks Show】Nicole: What should the Americans do in response to the CCP infiltration and its secret police stations set up overseas? We must start with a clear decoupling policy, designate the CCP as a transnational criminal group, establish a normal relationship with the Chinese people represented by the NFSC, and free Miles Guo!
#CCPinfiltration #CCP #secretpolicestation #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
5/16/2023 【妮可做客The John Fredericks节目】妮可谈美国人如何应对中共的渗透以及其在海外开设的秘密警察站。我们应从设立明确的脱钩政策开始，将中共列为跨国犯罪团伙，和新中国联邦所代表的中国人民建立正常邦交并释放郭文贵先生！
#中共渗透 #中共 #秘密警察站 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平