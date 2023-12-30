Create New Account
DO ALL RELIGIONS SERVE SATAN? Revelation of an Occultist. Prediction | Shadow Control
Shadow Control
Published 2 months ago

About the formation of religions and hidden meanings embedded in rituals. The conversation with the mysterious guest continues. Why the occultist chose to serve satan About the Bible Historical examples of the formation of religion Nikon's Church Reform Who are white monks Who were Peter and Paul Churches built on bones About black priests Crucifixion of Christ Communion of the body and blood of Christ About prayers to saints Matrona of Moscow Mother Teresa Why sorcerers can use prayers The miracle of turning water into wine About funeral rites Baptism and the sign of the cross Mystery of the staff with snakes Why do people feel bad after visiting churches Do churches protect you from satan? Incident with the Dalai Lama Why do people address the occultist Role of digital images in magic Why a mage doesn't pay for performing the orders A god with a beard on a throne: who is it? End Times and Muslims #magic #endtimes #prophecies

Keywords
magicend timesrevelationpredictionpropheciesreligionsoccultistshadow control

