BrightLearn - Healing Your Child: An A-Z Guide to Using Natural Remedies by Francis Darragh and Louise Darragh Law
BrightLearn
BrightLearnCheckmark Icon
316 views • 1 month ago

"Healing Your Child: An A-Z Guide to Using Natural Remedies" by Francis Darragh and Louise Darragh Law is a comprehensive and accessible resource for parents seeking natural approaches to their children's health. Organized alphabetically by illness, the book simplifies the complex world of childhood ailments, making it easy for laypeople to find relevant information quickly. It covers a wide range of conditions, from common colds to more serious diseases like AIDS and diabetes, providing detailed insights into the course, causes and symptoms of each illness. The authors emphasize the importance of knowing when to seek professional medical help, offering a list of urgent symptoms that require immediate attention. The book delves into various natural remedies, including herbs, homeopathic treatments and cell salts, providing practical guidance on their preparation, dosage and application. It also offers dietary advice, advocating for fresh, unprocessed foods to support a strong immune system. With its holistic approach, the book empowers parents to make informed decisions about their children's health, offering practical, natural solutions that complement traditional medical care.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.

Keywords
nowbooksbrightlearn
