BREAKING: BITCOIN CRASHES! - It's Not What You Think - Major Market Moves Being Made!

Find Tim Picciott HERE:

https://thelibertyadvisor.innovativewealth.com/





GET NON-MRNA FREEZE DRIED MEAT HERE:

https://wambeef.com/





Use code WAMBEEF to save 20%!





GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:

https://heavensharvest.com/





USE Code WAM to save 5% plus free shipping!





Get local, healthy, pasture raised meat delivered to your door here:

https://wildpastures.com/promos/save-20-for-life/bonus15?oid=6&affid=321





USE THE LINK & get 20% off for life and $15 off your first box!





SIGN UP FOR HOMESTEADING COURSES NOW:

https://freedomfarmers.com/link/17150/





Get Prepared & Start The Move Towards Real Independence With Curtis Stone's Courses!





GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:

https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1





Josh Sigurdson talks with Tim Picciott, The Liberty Advisor about the massive dip in the price of Bitcoin and the majority of the crypto market.

While people panic, we've seen this so many times before. People panicked when Bitcoin went from $20,000 to $2900 between December 2017 to 2019 despite having just climbed from $1000 at the beginning of 2017.

The price action isn't what we should be wasting time looking at. The bull market is not over but there is a lot more on the table that this latest dip may tell us.

It's likely we are seeing the reaction to potential changes in interest rates in the next few days but also overbuying following Trump's election "win."

One thing is for sure, there's a massive amount of regulation coming in to force the world under a CBDC and digital ID system all while the centralized fiat dollar system is in a collapse and major power shifts are happening across the board.

Tim breaks down his thoughts on this latest dip in the cryptocurrency market, the trends on the US 10 year treasury and why the price action doesn't actually matter much.

We also talk about the importance of privacy coins, gold, silver, land and storable foods.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





GET TICKETS TO ANARCHAPULCO HERE:

https://anarchapulco.com/





Save money by using code WAM





GET YOUR WAV WATCH HERE:

https://buy.wavwatch.com/WAM





Use Code WAM to save $100 and purchase amazing healing frequency technology!





GET ORGANIC CHAGA MUSHROOMS HERE:

https://alaskachaga.com/wam





Use code WAM to save money! See shop for a wide range of products!





GET AMAZING MEAT STICKS HERE:

https://4db671-1e.myshopify.com/discount/WAM?rfsn=8425577.918561&utm_source=refersion&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=8425577.918561





USE CODE WAM TO SAVE MONEY!





GET YOUR FREEDOM KELLY KETTLE KIT HERE:

https://patriotprepared.com/shop/freedom-kettle/





Use Code WAM and enjoy many solutions for the outdoors in the face of the impending reset!





BUY GOLD HERE:

https://firstnationalbullion.com/schedule-consult/





HELP SUPPORT US AS WE DOCUMENT HISTORY HERE:

https://gogetfunding.com/help-wam-cover-history/





PayPal: [email protected]





FIND OUR CoinTree page here:

https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson





JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:

https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media





For subscriber only content!





Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!

https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072





BITCOIN ADDRESS:

18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU





World Alternative Media

2025