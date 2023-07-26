LARKEN ROSE: The Jones Plantation - Global Digital Currency Will Soon Be Required “Whether You Like It Or Not".

Watch on YouTube:

One cannot change reality by changing the words you use to describe reality. Look beneath the rhetoric, and glimpse the truth.

Global Digital Currency Will Soon Be Required “Whether You Like It Or Not”https://www.shtfplan.com/headline-news/global-digital-currency-will-soon-be-required-whether-you-like-it-or-not

Worldcoin is co-founded by Sam Altman, the head of the company behind the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot ChapGPT, Open AI.

Worldcoin has developed a slave system that it pitches as “the world’s largest identity and financial public network.” It is also a system that will be 100% controlled by the ruling class. The illusion of freedom must are still hypnotized under will be gone. The company has created a database that links digital cash, or Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), with a digital identity system that, would take away whatever limited freedom you have left.

World ID is a digital identity system that collects biometric data for individuals and holds it in a database that links to WLD transactions.

World App is “an app that enables payment, purchases, and transfers globally using digital assets and traditional currencies,” according to Worldcoin. –SLAY News

The Endgame: Central Bank Digital Currency

Currently, those who voluntarily surrender their biometric data receive “small sums” in Worldcoin’s tokens in return for signing up for the World ID scheme.

According to Worldcoin’s executives, World ID, or “something like” it, will soon be mandatory for anyone who wishes to partake in regular society. World ID uses iris scanners that require a person to have their eyes scanned to prove their identity. This is the rise of the overt dystopian slave system many have warned of.



If you accept this currency, you will be owned, stolen from, and someone else will decide how you live your life in service to those who seek ultimate control; the masters. This system will only fail if people refuse to go along with it.



According to SLAY News, people in several southern European countries, notably Spain and Portugal, are simply itching to give away their iris biometrics as proof of identity and the “right” to a cryptocurrency transfer wallet.

Take note of that language, because that’s how they will convince the naive masses to be their slaves. If you think it can’t or won’t happen, consider how they got us enslaved to begin with by watching the video below:

LARKEN ROSE: The Jones Plantation



