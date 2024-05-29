Russia & Taiwan: A New Missile Crisis

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club
May 28, 2024
The world’s top Chipmakers can flip a “Kill Switch” should China invade Taiwan. China is facing challenges in manufacturing high-end chips, as “right now it’s all in Taiwan”. In other news, Taiwan is surrounded by China Navy. Chinese Government says it’s an “exercise”, but Taiwan believes an invasion is coming. Finally, we see that Russia’s Early-Warning Nuclear Missile Radar may have been attacked.
00:00 - Intro
01:44 - Kill Switch Should China Invade Taiwan
05:37 - Taiwan Chipmaker Risk
06:35 - Taiwan Surrounded by China Navy
10:20 - Punishment Drills
10:46 - Taiwan Vision
14:04 - The Distraction Dream
19:16 - Russia Nuclear Missile Radar Attacked
23:27 - Chris & Leslie Headlines
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4xps5q-russia-and-taiwan-a-new-missile-crisis-05282024.html