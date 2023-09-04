How Does It Feel to Be Childlike Again? How Are We Going to Express Ourselves? No Desire to Hurt Anybody, Will Based Choices, Childlike Sensitive Individual

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Full Original:https://youtu.be/ji2kolp_mFs?si=g_-JTj38RJk82gX2
20160608-1100 Releasing My Pain
Cut:
18m59s - 23m00s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
*******************************
“THE DESIRE TO SIN COMES FROM THE AVOIDANCE OF PAIN, NOT PAIN ITSELF.”
@ 20m30s
“THE JUSTIFICATION FOR THE ADDICTIONS CAUSES THE DESIRE TO SIN.”
@ 20m38
“THE PAIN IS JUST PAIN. AND IT DOESN’T NEED TO CAUSE YOU TO SIN.”
@ 20m47s