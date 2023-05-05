Strike by the Wagner Group using 9M22S incendiary Rockets for the BM-21 Grad MLRS - Westside, Last Quarter of Artyomovsk (Bakhmut) where the Ukrainian AF Remained - May 6, 2023

Strike by the Wagner Group using 9M22S incendiary rockets for the BM-21 Grad MLRS in the last quarter of the city where the Ukrainian Armed Forces remained

Location is the western part of the city, the area of Levanevskogo street.

This was posted later:

Despite the severe lack of shells, units of PMC "Wagner" today advanced in various directions up to 170 meters and occupied 59,500 square meters of Bakhmut according to head of PMC "Wagner" Prigozhin.

"2.52 square kilometers remain under the control of the enemy. As I said today, we still have the remnants of opportunities to advance in Bakhmut before the end of the day on May 9," Prigozhin said.

Also adding this found:

"We are tough!" - Bakhmut is burning, and the militants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are complaining in a panic that they are being attacked and flooded with fire.

▪️The Ukrainian military contacted their acquaintances and wrote on their social networks that activation began in the evening, Russian artillery was hitting them very hard.

▪️ The Armed Forces also report that Wagner PMCs are conducting active assault operations to drive out Ukrainian troops from the last western quarters they still hold.

▪️ "The enemy is making progress (on the offensive)", Ukrainian military analysts confirm in the evening report.