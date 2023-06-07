BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Alan Dershowitz THIS is the ONLY way to STOP George Soros
88 views • 06/07/2023

Glenn Beck


June 6, 2023


Despite it potentially making him even more ‘unpopular,’ lawyer Alan Dershowitz tells Glenn he has ZERO plans to stop condemning billionaire George Soros (and his recent, scathing op-ed about Soros proves it). Dershowitz, Host of ‘The Dershow,’ explains why Soros’ money is incredibly dangerous to America, why the media refuses to call him out, and the ONLY solution to ending Soros’ harmful influence within the Western world…


americageorge sorosalan dershowitzdangerouslawyerglenn becksolutionwestern worldcondemningharmful influence
