FBI Under Fire After Astonishing Whistleblower Allegation | Sekulow

Here we go again. The Deep State FBI has been caught spying on Christians. A whistleblower just produced what they allege is an internal FBI document with instructions on how to properly spy on 'radical traditionalist Catholics and their ideology.'

As reported on Fox News:

The FBI has found a new gateway to declare Christians as criminals, a federal whistleblower said on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'

An internal document from the bureau’s Richmond, Virginia, field office allegedly vowed to spy on 'radical traditionalist Catholics and their ideology.'

'They have found a gateway in what they think is fringe Catholicism in order to move into Christians in general and declare them to be the actual criminals in this country or the potential terrorists," federal whistleblower and former FBI agent Kyle Seraphin said.

These churches are radical because they practice traditional Latin mass? The Catholic church has conducted services in Latin for centuries. It’s tradition. This is blatant religious discrimination and a violation of the U.S. Constitution. But let’s be honest, are any of us surprised?

We at the ACLJ certainly aren’t surprised, and we’re taking legal action. Our legal team is preparing an urgent FOIA request to the FBI, demanding all records regarding this anti-Christian targeting, who authorized it, who wrote it, and who knew about it.

Today’s full Sekulow broadcast includes further analysis of this FBI document and of testimony by whistleblowers who are exposing the religious discrimination running rampant in the Deep State agency. We also provide updates on our two lawsuits against federally funded institutes – the Smithsonian and the National Archives – for unconstitutionally targeting, harassing, and throwing out students, parents, grandparents, and others, just for being pro-life. We also announce that we’re filing for a preliminary injunction against the Smithsonian to keep it from discriminating against pro-lifers and Christians. Now they can explain themselves in court.

