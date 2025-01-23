Are You Lying to the Dying?

Wednesday Night Live 22 January 2025





In this episode of Wednesday Night Live, I examine the nuances of personal growth and relationships, emphasizing the historical role of women in shaping societal norms. I address concerns about aimlessness among young women, advocating for action and purpose in life.





We explore how family and friendships influence personal value in the dating market, encouraging reflection on their true impact on our narratives. Lastly, I highlight the importance of meritocracy and accountability in personal success. This episode calls for introspection and active decision-making to foster empowerment and growth.





GET MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING', THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI, AND AUDIOBOOK!





https://peacefulparenting.com/





Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!





Also get the Truth About the French Revolution, multiple interactive multi-lingual philosophy AIs trained on thousands of hours of my material, as well as targeted AIs for Real-Time Relationships, BitCoin, Peaceful Parenting, and Call-Ins. Don't miss the private livestreams, premium call in shows, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!





See you soon!





https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2022