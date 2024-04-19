KILLING FOR MONEY! The Death of Brenda Downs - Don Downs and Cara Bookman

Don Downs and Cara Bookman join Liberty Monks to discuss how corruption at the highest level ended the life of Brenda Downs. When Brenda Downs’ doctors had no more medical interventions to save her from Covid-19, her family asked for doctors to administer ivermectin. When they refused, her family filed an affidavit seeking emergency and injunctive relief (Donald Downs v Ohio Health). A deal was struck with Ohio Health that if the Downs family agreed to a confidentiality agreement, Brenda would receive the medicine. Ohio Health was so worried about anyone finding out about this that they put a $1,000,000 penalty on each of the three members of the family.





The family agreed under duress to save their wife and mother, but the ivermectin never came. In fact, the Downs family was ambushed and intimidated by doctors at the hospital, lying to them that ivermectin would harm Brenda. The following day, after still not having received the medicine, the family was informed that Brenda no longer had Covid-19. The family attorney, working behind the family’s back, informed the judge of Brenda’s new diagnosis and the judge pushed the agreement aside and never revisited it. When the family went to court to have the agreement set aside, Ohio Health sued them claiming their request to clear up the matter was frivolous. The family is facing a trial on this matter next year. Ohio Health killed their loved one and now outrageously claims it is the one that has been damaged.





Imagine an institution that is so worried that one of its patients would be healed by ivermectin that they would go to extreme measures to ensure the patient dies without ever having taken the life-saving drug. That same institution also had the county judge in their back pocket, in addition to the Downs family’s own attorney who worked in concert to protect the interests of Ohio Health.





How many others throughout the country have perhaps had similar deals with hospitals? Silence in exchange for ivermectin! These institutions are responsible for millions of deaths worldwide and brave people, like Don and Cara, are trying to show how it was done.





This isn’t just a story of another patient on a ventilator who received Remdesivir – which both occurred. It’s a story of corruption to the highest degree.





Find all of the latest Liberty Monks Freedom Gear at www.libertymonks.com/shop





LISTEN TO ALL EPISODES ON SPOTIFY, I-TUNES, ANCHOR AND LIBERTYMONKS.COM





WATCH SELECT EPISODES ON RUMBLE, BRIGHTEON,





PLEASE SUBSCRIBE AT WWW.LIBERTYMONKS.COM TO KEEP UP TO DATE ON ALL OF OUR CURRENT EPISODES!