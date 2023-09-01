Ukraine's Western Handlers send Artillery Units Target co-Ordinates that not only Include Civilian Targets in Russian territory, but EMPTY FIELDS - to USE UP AMMO

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sharing from, iEarlGrey. Both this POW video and the one I posted just previous. Mike Jones was featured talking about these videos on 'Redacted News' with Natalie and Clayton yesterday, Aug 31st, on YouTube. Link is below:
Ukraine's Western Handlers send
Artillery Units target co-ordinates that not only include civilian
targets in Russian territory, but EMPTY FIELDS.
A Soldier of the 14th Separate Motorised Brigade was ignored when he alerted his commanders, leading him to believe the West intentionally directs APU forces to waste ammunition to ensure more contracts for the Western Millitary Industrial Complex.
A statement below about this video from a prominent channel, DD.
Ukraine is targeting civilian objects
in Russia based on coordinates provided by the United States.
A Ukrainian soldier who was taken
captive made this statement. His testimony is being published on the
YouTube channel of American journalists Redacted
(https://youtube.com/@RedactedNews?si=maomDXTekhlmb61m):
💬 "It has been repeatedly
established that the targets are civilian infrastructure, such as
shopping centers, offices, markets, and so on, or the remote regions
of the Russian Federation that are not used for military purposes."
Furthermore, due to inaccurately
provided coordinates by the Americans, the Ukrainian Armed Forces
have attacked empty fields where no one has ever been, the soldier
added: "I believe that the Americans intentionally provide false
coordinates to cause us to deplete our ammunition."
He noted that all his attempts to report inaccuracies "went unnoticed."