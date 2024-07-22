Bye-Bye Biden: Dems Scramble for Election 2024 Reset With or Without VP Harris

This is TruNews for July 22, 2024, I’m Doc Burkhart, sitting in for TruNews host and founder Rick Wiles. Election 2024 got even more wild, and more crazy as President Joe Biden announced that he would be dropping out of the presidential race. Biden is out, and Kamala is in. Don't be deceived: the policies will remain the same. Just as Biden wasn't the decision-maker, Kamala Harris won't be either. She is now the new front for the deep state and a loyal follower of Hillary Clinton, the leader of a group of warmongers. Their agenda to plunge the world into conflict and erode our freedoms will persist. There are now growing calls that if President Biden is unfit to run, then he is unfit to serve in the Oval Office.





Bibi Netanyahu is coming to America, and will be speaking to President Joe Biden and a joint session of Congress later this week. We will provide updates on that upcoming visit. Before we provide our analysis and commentary of those breaking items, let’s first look at the latest information on the attempted murder plot to eliminate Donald Trump.





Doc Burkhart. Airdate 07/22/2024





