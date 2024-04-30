What is so special about chicken feet?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is our online course for my homemade chicken bone broth.
https://www.clickecourse.com/course/how-to-make-my-homemade-chicken-bone-broth/192
My homemade chicken bone broth recipe is now also in our book, Courtney's Healing Journey. You can purchase your copy at this link. https://bookshop.org/p/books/courtney-s-healing-journey-candida-overgrowth-vaccine-injury-heavy-metals-poisoning-and-her-path-to-victory-kim-seymour-lvn/15869314?aid=8732&ean=9780578822051&listref=new-releases-6355c934-7b13-4482-b4cc-ee454f7a1fa7
This video was previously recorded on YouTube Oct 2, 2019.