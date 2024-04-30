What is so special about chicken feet?

This is our online course for my homemade chicken bone broth.

https://www.clickecourse.com/course/how-to-make-my-homemade-chicken-bone-broth/192



My homemade chicken bone broth recipe is now also in our book, Courtney's Healing Journey. You can purchase your copy at this link. https://bookshop.org/p/books/courtney-s-healing-journey-candida-overgrowth-vaccine-injury-heavy-metals-poisoning-and-her-path-to-victory-kim-seymour-lvn/15869314?aid=8732&ean=9780578822051&listref=new-releases-6355c934-7b13-4482-b4cc-ee454f7a1fa7

This video was previously recorded on YouTube Oct 2, 2019.



