FIVE TIMES AUGUST PUTS ROCK STARS ON BLAST WITH NEW HIT SINGLE

Singer/songwriter, Brad Skistimas of Five Times August, drops his new music video for “Ain’t No Rock’n’Roll” and announces his new partnership with freedom-minded label, Baste Records, a group dedicated to maintaining the rebel spirit, proving rock and roll didn’t die with those who sold out during the pandemic.