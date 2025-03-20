Neroke 5 Livestream #6: False Accusations

Neroke 5 Livestream False Accusations





You go into your usual workplace! You meet this female co-worker and you have what you think is a friendly conversation with her and then you go to work A couple of hours later you get a call from HR they need to speak with you now! You head into the office wondering what this could be about when you're told by the HR manager that the woman you've been having that friendly conversation with every morning before work has been filing complaints about you almost from the beginning You're shocked and stunned! How did this happen, why did this happen. What did I do to cause this. You have no idea why, or worse for some strange reason this has happened to you a few times and you don't know what your problem is. You're not alone this has happened to a lot of men and with a certain personality type this happens a lot. Be it sexual harassment in the workplace, stalking, rape or domestic abuse. How to deal with it and how to avoid it and minimize it will be the matter of discussion of this issue. Just remember though this can happen a lot and with proper tools it can be dealt with reasonably safely.





