A Martyr’s Fight Beyond Death

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The occupation forces withheld the bodies of martyr Awad Omar and his companion Mohammad Al-Moein, who were assassinated in a drone strike on their car on 10/10/2024.
Interview: The mother of martyr Awad Omar.
Reporting: Tasneem Sleet
Filmed: 07/01/2025
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇
https://www.FreePalestine.Video