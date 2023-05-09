Vanessa Beeley - Peace in the Middle East is sending Western Globalists & Israel into a tailspin.

Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life presents

Freedom International Livestream

On

May 9, 2023 Thursday @ 12:00 PM EST 5:00 PM UK 6:00 PM Germany

Guest: Vanessa Beeley

Topic: "Peace in the Middle East is sending Western Globalists and Israel into a tailspin."

Bio:



Vanessa Beeley is an independent journalist and photographer who has worked extensively in the Middle East - on the ground in Syria,Egypt, Iraq and Palestine, while also covering the conflict in Yemen since 2015. In 2017 Vanessa was a finalist for the prestigious Martha Gellhorn Prize for Journalism which was won by the much-acclaimed Robert Parry that year. In 2018 Vanessa was named one of the 238 most respected journalists in the UK by the British National Council for the Training of Journalists. In 2019, Vanessa was among recipients of the Serena Shim Award for uncompromised integrity in journalism. Vanessa contributes regularly to Mint Press News, Russia Today, UK Column, The Last American Vagabond, and many other independent media outlets. Please support her work at her Patreon account.

Interview Panel







Grace Asagra, RN MA (Holistic Nurse, US, originally from the Phil)

Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bless

www.quantumnurse.life

Hartmut Schumacher

Podcast: GO YOUR OWN PATH

Dr. Jayne Marquis, ND

Podcast: INpowered

John Katsavos

Podcast: The Fitness Oracle

Roy Coughlan

Podcast: AWAKENING

