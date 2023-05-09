Vanessa Beeley - Peace in the Middle East is sending Western Globalists & Israel into a tailspin.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life presents
Freedom International Livestream
On
May 9, 2023 Thursday @ 12:00 PM EST 5:00 PM UK 6:00 PM Germany
Guest: Vanessa Beeley
Topic: "Peace in the Middle East is sending Western Globalists and Israel into a tailspin."
https://www.patreon.com/vanessabeeley
https://beeley.substack.com/
Bio:
Vanessa Beeley is an independent journalist and photographer who has worked extensively in the Middle East - on the ground in Syria,Egypt, Iraq and Palestine, while also covering the conflict in Yemen since 2015. In 2017 Vanessa was a finalist for the prestigious Martha Gellhorn Prize for Journalism which was won by the much-acclaimed Robert Parry that year. In 2018 Vanessa was named one of the 238 most respected journalists in the UK by the British National Council for the Training of Journalists. In 2019, Vanessa was among recipients of the Serena Shim Award for uncompromised integrity in journalism. Vanessa contributes regularly to Mint Press News, Russia Today, UK Column, The Last American Vagabond, and many other independent media outlets. Please support her work at her Patreon account.
https://www.patreon.com/vanessabeeley
TIP/DONATE LINK for Grace Asagra @ Quantum Nurse Podcast
https://patron.podbean.com/QuantumNurse
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=FHUXTQVAVJDPU
Venmo - @Grace-Asagra 609-203-5854
Interview Panel
Grace Asagra, RN MA (Holistic Nurse, US, originally from the Phil)
Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bless
www.quantumnurse.life
Quantum Nurse - Bichute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nDjE6Ciyg0ED/
Quantum Nurse – Apple https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/quantum-nurse-out-of-the-rabbit-hole-from-stress-to-bliss/id1522579988
Quantum Nurse Earth Heroes TVhttp://www.earthheroestv.com/categories/the-freedom-broadcasters?via=grace
Quantum Nurse Rumble https://rumble.com/c/c-764837
Quantum Nurse Podbean https://graceasagra.podbean.com
Quantum Nurse ClickView https://clikview.com/?ref=410070342631952c00a47c0.19349477
Hartmut
Schumacher
Podcast: GO YOUR OWN PATH
https://anchor.fm/hartmut-schumacher-path
Dr.
Jayne Marquis, ND
Podcast: INpowered
https://linktr.ee/INpoweredhealth
John Katsavos
Podcast: The Fitness Oracle
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-fitness-oracle/i
Roy
Coughlan
Podcast: AWAKENING
https://www.awakeningpodcast.org/
TIP/DONATE LINK for Roy Coughlan @ Awakening Podcast
https://www.awakeningpodcast.org/support/