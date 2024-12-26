The Devil Deceives the whole World And Everyone Takes The Mark Of the Beast

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
So who are all the people that supposed to know what the mark of the beast is, if ALL is caused to take it? When you think everyone is right remember only God's Spirit can help us to be wise as a serpent so he does not deceive us as he deceived angels in heaven. God does not reduce the devil's power to deceive: He gives us His Spirit to overcome.