The Remnant Church | WATCH LIVE | 06.22.23 | Why Did Pastor Craig Hagin Receive a Letter from Satan? Why Are Satanists Supporting the Globalist Agenda?

VIDEO #1 - G. Edward Griffin | Is Money Coming to An End? "We Are About to Abandon the Traditional System of Money & Introduce a New One." - Pippa Malmgren | “The Nature of Money Is Going to Change Dramatically.”- Yuval Harari + BRICS & CBDCs - https://rumble.com/v2vsw36-g.-edward-griffin-is-money-coming-to-an-end.html
VIDEO #2 - CBDCs | 21 Facts About CBDCs & Vaccine Passports In Their Own Words (Schwab, Harari, Carstens, Tedros, Blair, BIS, IMF, WEF) | " We Are About to Abandon the Traditional System of Money And Accounting And to Introduce a New One." - Malmgren - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v2vprji-cbdcs-21-facts-cbdcs-and-vaccine-passports-in-their-own-words.html
VIDEO #3 - Understand the TRUTH About the Biblical Timeline (72 Signs of the Times) - READ - https://timetofreeamerica.com/biblical-timeline/#scroll-content
The Real Remnant Church:
https://TheRealRemnantChurch.com/
Attend www.TheRealRemnantChurch.com Every Thursday Night In Tulsa, Oklahoma at 6:30 PM!!!
Where?
REMNANT CHURCH:
3920 West 91st Street South, Tulsa, OK 74132
804-230-5950