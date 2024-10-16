RT News - October 16 2024 6AM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Oct 16, 2024
rt.com
An IDF strike kills at least 10 people and wounds 15 in Southern Lebanon overnight as the country’s humanitarian situation deteriorates. Washington’s ultimatum to Israel is ‘suddenly’ leaked just weeks ahead of the US Presidential election. The threat to cut funding comes right after the Biden administration pledged billions of dollars in weapons. Israeli Courts extend a Palestinian journalist’s detention six times in a row without providing charges. We speak to her brother, who’s seeking justice for the appalling conditions of her incarceration. The Western world makes a link between prosperity and democracy, as it awards the Nobel prize to three economists whose theory claims the Global South can’t develop without freer government structures.