The Value of Decluttering

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I remember when I was young, even into my teenage years, my mother would despair at the terrible state of my bedroom, and then, almost overnight it all changed, and I found a place for everything and kept everything in its place. Years later when I lived alone, my home was always tidy and uncluttered: a place of calm, relaxation and safety. Being married, and having a teenager myself, has changed all that again and I find myself surrounded by piles of stuff everywhere which I am challenged to tidy up because they’re not mine. Recently, I’ve found going out, like walking the dog or going to the shops, I relax and coming home my stress levels go up again. Imagine my surprise when I learned that it’s been scientifically proven that a cluttered home, and more importantly, a cluttered desk can affect your mood, your productivity and the success of your business.