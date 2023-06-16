BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Value of Decluttering
61 views • 06/16/2023

I remember when I was young, even into my teenage years, my mother would despair at the terrible state of my bedroom, and then, almost overnight it all changed, and I found a place for everything and kept everything in its place. Years later when I lived alone, my home was always tidy and uncluttered: a place of calm, relaxation and safety. Being married, and having a teenager myself, has changed all that again and I find myself surrounded by piles of stuff everywhere which I am challenged to tidy up because they’re not mine. Recently, I’ve found going out, like walking the dog or going to the shops, I relax and coming home my stress levels go up again. Imagine my surprise when I learned that it’s been scientifically proven that a cluttered home, and more importantly, a cluttered desk can affect your mood, your productivity and the success of your business.

Keywords
calmproductivedeclutteringtidy
