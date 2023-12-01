BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Absolutely Must Watch: New Zealand Irrefutable Evidence Of Genocide: M.O.A.R (Mother Of All Revelations)
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
258 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
67 views • 12/01/2023

This is evidence IS HORRIFYING. Irrefutable proof of intentional genocide by the C19 bioweapons. A Government whistleblower who lays it all out in the open. He even has statistics per vaccinator and you can see that in their name 24% of injected were murdered.

Some areas in New Zealand had 30% mortality of the C19 bioweapons shots. He tracked it to the pharmacies and specific locations.

Nobody can argue with this!

This is the most important video evidence anywhere.

Please watch and share this information everywhere.

It is time for JUSTICE.

The crucial data On New Zealand's excess deaths from the Covid jabs.

https://nzloyal.org.nz

https://freenz.substack.com

Keywords
new zealandwhistleblowernzexcess deathsmoarmother of all revelations
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy