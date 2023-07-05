© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Whistleblower reveals 'earth-shattering' news in Hunter Biden investigation | The Bret Baier Podcast
Bret sits down with IRS Whistleblower, Supervisory Agent Gary Shapley, to discuss his work on the Hunter Biden investigation.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LHeoi7WcuvA