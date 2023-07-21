Henry 5.56 Long Ranger - The Ambidextral Manual Action Rifle

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Besides growing up watching The Rifleman, why am I reviewing a lever action rifle? Because lever action is the truly Ambi friendly manual action.
Chapters
0:00 Trigger
0:36 Safety
1:19 Sights and Optics
3:46 Cheek Riser
5:13 Sling
5:41 Training Laser
5:56 AQT
6:58 Mag Release
7:34 Receiver
8:13 Weight
10:26 Why Ambi
10:53 vs AR
11:35 Barrel Length
12:35 Disassembly
12:52 Magazines
13:27 Why Long Ranger
14:01 Why AR15
14:22 Why RDB
14:37 Why MVP
15:04 Summation