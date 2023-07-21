BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Henry 5.56 Long Ranger - The Ambidextral Manual Action Rifle
AmbGun
AmbGunCheckmark Icon
154 followers
Follow
71 views • 07/21/2023

Besides growing up watching The Rifleman, why am I reviewing a lever action rifle? Because lever action is the truly Ambi friendly manual action.


AmbGun’s Henry Long Ranger Page

https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-rifle/longranger


The Rifleman

https://youtu.be/LRpEpIGpxrE


Matthew's Fabrication

https://matthewsfabrication.com


KelTec RDB page

https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-rifle/keltec-rdb


Desert Tech MDR page

https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-rifle/desert-tech-mdr


Ambidextral Hunter

https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-hunter


AR-15 Page

https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-rifle/ar15


BlackbeardX

https://youtu.be/bFJGc2LU0NQ


The Evolutionary Psychology Behind Politics

https://amzn.to/3aScRP0


Yellowstone...

Subversive Television

https://jrnyquist.blog/2023/06/10/subversive-television/



Chapters

0:00 Trigger

0:36 Safety

1:19 Sights and Optics

3:46 Cheek Riser

5:13 Sling

5:41 Training Laser

5:56 AQT

6:58 Mag Release

7:34 Receiver

8:13 Weight

10:26 Why Ambi

10:53 vs AR

11:35 Barrel Length

12:35 Disassembly

12:52 Magazines

13:27 Why Long Ranger

14:01 Why AR15

14:22 Why RDB

14:37 Why MVP

15:04 Summation

henryambidextrouslong ranger
