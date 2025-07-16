Why the (righteous) hate toward counterfeit jews?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Everything the counterfeit jews (Synagogue of Satan - Chabad Lubavitcher, the modern day Sanhedrin) say about who Edom is in this video is a LIE.
That's what Luciferians do. Luciferians Lie: John 8:44-45 (AKJV)
They use this lie to justify their persecution of Christians.
For the truth of whom Edom REALLY is, read the article below.
The Noahide Conspiracy: Is Your Head on the Chopping Block?
https://gibraltar-messenger.net/jahtruth/the-noahide-conspiracy-is-your-head-on-the-chopping-block
Mirrored - God Taught Me How
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net