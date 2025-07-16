Why the (righteous) hate toward counterfeit jews?

Everything the counterfeit jews (Synagogue of Satan - Chabad Lubavitcher, the modern day Sanhedrin) say about who Edom is in this video is a LIE.

That's what Luciferians do. Luciferians Lie: John 8:44-45 (AKJV)

They use this lie to justify their persecution of Christians.

For the truth of whom Edom REALLY is, read the article below.

The Noahide Conspiracy: Is Your Head on the Chopping Block?

https://gibraltar-messenger.net/jahtruth/the-noahide-conspiracy-is-your-head-on-the-chopping-block

Mirrored - God Taught Me How

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net