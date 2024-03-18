BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The F-35 Finally Begins Full-Scale Production After a Seven-Year Delay
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
71 views • 03/18/2024

The F-35 Finally Begins Full-Scale Production After a Seven-Year Delay.


The F-35 Finally Begins Full-Scale Production After a Seven-Year Delay.

America's largest defense contractor Lockheed Martin has begun full-scale production of the fifth-generation F-35 fighter, after several years of delays due to program issues and qualitative problems with the aircraft itself. 


Pentagon acquisition executive William LaPlante approved this production increase “after considering the results” of operational test and evaluation, live-fire testing, System Development and Demonstration exit criteria, applicable legislation, and future production strategy.


 This announcement of the F-35 program's milestones explains that this new phase requires manufacturing process control, acceptable performance and reliability, and the establishment of adequate maintenance and support systems. 

Keywords
f 35full scalebegins production
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy