BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Flourless, Chocolate Hazelnut Stuffed Pancakes
Brighteon Store Recipe
Brighteon Store RecipeCheckmark Icon
20 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
364 views • 06/02/2023

Flourless, Chocolate Hazelnut Stuffed Pancakes


2 large eggs

1/2 cup any kind of milk

10 tsp of Rawmio Chocolate Hazelnut spread

3/4 cup HRS Organic Tigernut Flour

2 tbs of HRS Organic Sprouted Radiance Blend (Chocolate)

1/2 cup arrowroot

A Pinch of HRS Pink Himalayan Salt Fine Ground

HRS Organic Extra Virgin Coconut Oil for cooking


Get the kit HERE!


Preparation:

1. Line a baking tray with parchment paper

2. Use 2 tsp of Rawmio chocolate hazelnut spread to make a circular disc. Repeat to make 4-5 discs.

3. Place the tray in the freezer until firm (about 10-15 minutes)


Directions:

1. Place the wet ingredients in a bowl and whisk to combine.

2. Add in the dry ingredients and mix well.

3. Melt 1/4 tsp of coconut oil in the pan over medium heat.

4. Take one of the the frozen chocolate discs out of the freezer and place it in the middle of the batter.

5. Dollop 1/4 cup of batter into the pan. Quickly place a chocolate disc in the middle of the batter, then top with a bit more batter (enough to cover the disc).

6. When bubbles start appearing around the edge (about 2 mins), flip and cook the other side.

7. Repeat the process 4-5 more times.

8. Serve warm with fresh fruits, honey or maple syrup!

Keywords
health benefitschocolaterecipehealthycookinggood foodpancakeseasy recipe
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy