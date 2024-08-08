BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CHP Talks: Ken Stouffer—Preview of CHP Convention 2024
CHP Canada
CHP Canada
9 months ago

August 8, 2024: My guest this week is Ken Stouffer, CHP Canada’s National Development Director. Ken has been a key member of the CHP Convention Organizing Committee and speaks to us today about the tremendous lineup of speakers scheduled for next week at our CHP National Convention in Ancaster, Ontario. Ken also describes the workshops and other events planned for August 12-15. We also announce the livestreaming of key speakers which our CHP members will be able to access during the Convention.

Learn more about the CHP, our policies and our upcoming convention at:

https://www.chp.ca

Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada


CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824


Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate


GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

X: https://x.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/

Keywords
freedomfamilylifechp canadachristian heritage partyrod taylorredeemerpoliciesconventionjim enoscdnpoliaaron rockken stoufferchpcanadachp talksandrew debartolojosh alexanderancasternate wright
