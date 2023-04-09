Breaking World News: Jesus Has Risen!

Weekly World News Report- Jesus has RISEN! Happy Resurrection Sunday Everyone! Sunday we usually take you all around the world to discuss the latest headlines in the Conservative and Christian world from our friends on other continents. Today Michelle and I want to bring you a personal message of hope about our risen Lord that will encourage you and lift you up in these dark hours. So wherever you are from, Australia to the UK, the Philippines to South Africa, or the Netherlands, come join us today and be rejuvenated in this fight for freedom and liberty worldwide. Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/breaking-news-jesus-has-risen/





***NEW*** Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with ***www.learn.ITMTrading.com/chicks*** a FULL SERVICE precious metals dealer. Call them today 1-866-950-7776 for a free strategy consultation and tell them the Resistance Chicks sent you!

www.learn.ITMTrading.com/chicks





SAVE on Old School Survival Boot Camp tickets with my presenter discount codes! 140

hands-on or interactive class (over 20 just for the kiddos!) in homesteading, survival, bushcraft, herbalism, off grid living, foraging, martial arts, emergency medicine, butchering, blacksmithing,

and homeschooling. Coupon code "rchicks15" for $15 off 3-day passes and "rchicks7" for $7 off 2-day passes. www.oldschoolsurvivalbootcamp.com





AMAZING body and CBD products!!!

For Regular products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC

For HEMP/CBD Products: https://obe.organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC

Every purchase with promo code "RC" benefits both Resistance Chicks & HisGlory Ministries!

Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks

Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks

Clouthub: Resistance Chicks Channel 1620

Resistance Chicks LIVE Fridays On Brighteon.TV 6:00-7:00 PM ET Sundays @5:00 PM ET

Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%

Shop https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!

Resistance Chicks urge EVERYONE to get pre-covid treatment with all the meds you need BEFORE you get sick! Visit DrSyedHaider.com

Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%!