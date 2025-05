'SHOCKING ENERGY MANIPULATION EXPOSED BY FREEMASON ELITIST!

MANLY P HALL AND NAKOLA TESLA TRIED TO WAKEUP HUMANITY WITH THE TRUTH AND BOTH OF THEM WERE CENSORED. BY THE SATANIC ELITE WHO CONTROL THE EARTH. THEIR MASTERS ARE DEMONIC FALLEN ANGELS WHO OVERSEE THE ENTIRE PLANET AND THEIR GOD IS LUCIFER/SATAN. HUMANITY HAS BEEN DUMBED DOWN FOR 1,000'S OF YEARS AND THE EVIL BLUE BLOODS HAVE KEPT THEM SPIRITUALLY ASLEEP EVER SINCE. NOT PEOPLE ARE BEGINNING TO WAKEUP AND THIS IS WHY HELL ON EARTH HAS POSSESSED THE ENTIRE PLANET. LUCIFER/SATAN WANTS HUMANITY WIPED OUT SO HE AND HIS FALLED ANGELS CAN ONCE AGAIN TAKE ENTIRE POSSESSION OF EARTH. THIS IS WHY YOU HAVE TO ARMUP, PREP, PRAY AND GET THE HELL OUT OF THE WAY. WE'RE NOT ONLY IN THE END TIMES BUT MORE IMPORTANTLY NEARING THE LAST HALF OF THE TRIBULATION IN HISTORY. THIS IS WHY THE DAYS ARE GROWING EVER DARKER NOW. THE TRUE PEOPLE OF ALMIGHTY GOD WILL BE HUNTED DOWN AND MURDERED BEFORE LONG. EVEN SO, THOSE OF US HAVING THE HOLY SPIRIT KNOW WE'LL BE PROTECTED UNTIL YHVH REMOVES US FROM THE PLANET. IF WE'RE MURDERED BEFORE WE'LL INSTANTLY BE WITH THE LORD...WAKEUP OR BE MURDERED...