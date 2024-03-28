Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - March 26, 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 2245 - Baltimore Bridge collapses -Cocoa prices are increasing, who owns the majority of cocoa? -What can you do and take to help with blood sugar? -Is it necessary to take vitamins? -What vitamin can help with stress and focus? -Are you the “sleeping” frog in the cooking pot? Is the amusement around you blinding you to the decline of civilization? -Who is running foreign policy? -Find out who you can’t question, so you know who is controlling the narrative. -How important are DHAs (omega 3s)? -How much ignorance comes out of parliament leaders mouths? High energy must listen show!