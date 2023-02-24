Solving the subscription media bubble problem. Expats destroy Moldova. Good/bad Chinese propaganda

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
#media #Substack #Moldova #Nato #Nigeria
Helping Substack (and Brighteon) solving the subscription media bubble problem by using Twitter's Community Note system
Expats destroy Moldova
Good/bad Chinese propaganda
NATO detached from reality
media Substack Nigeria
And some rock solid fun
Chilly video, chirpy texts, check the images and Chinese links:
https://heddahenrik.substack.com/p/solving-the-media-bubble-problem