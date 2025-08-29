China decouples from US energy as key exports crash to zero

In June, US energy exports to China collapsed to zero in crude oil, coal, and liquefied natural gas.

That followed a similar plunge in exports of liquefied petroleum gases and propane.

Key BRICS members Russia and Iran have stepped in, and along with other Middle East trade partners easily supply China with energy previously sourced from US markets.

Closing scene, Shaoxing, Zhejiang

Resources and links:

Sanctioning a Liquified Petroleum Gas Shipping Network to Further Pressure Iran

https://www.state.gov/sanctioning-a-liquified-petroleum-gas-shipping-network-to-further-pressure-iran

US Targets Iran’s LPG Trade with Sanctions After Failed US Export Effort

https://maritime-executive.com/article/us-targets-iran-s-lpg-trade-with-sanctions-after-failed-us-export-effort

Bloomberg, China’s Key US Energy Imports Near Zero Before Vital Trade Talks

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2025-07-24/china-s-key-us-energy-imports-near-zero-before-vital-trade-talks

Liquefied propane, natural gas major non-oil exported products in 2 months

https://www.tehrantimes.com/news/514533/Liquefied-propane-natural-gas-major-non-oil-exported-products

US targets Iran’s LPG exports pre-nuclear talks

https://www.argusmedia.com/en/news-and-insights/latest-market-news/2685922-us-targets-iran-s-lpg-exports-pre-nuclear-talks

China’s Key US Energy Imports Near Zero Before Vital Trade Talks

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2025-07-24/china-s-key-us-energy-imports-near-zero-before-vital-trade-talks

China's Fossil Fuel Imports from US Tank before Trade Talks

https://www.rigzone.com/news/wire/chinas_fossil_fuel_imports_from_us_tank_before_trade_talks-24-jul-2025-181248-article

Bloomberg, China’s US Decoupling Collapses Trade in Key Petroleum Product

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2025-04-15/china-s-us-decoupling-collapses-trade-in-key-petroleum-product

https://home.treasury.gov/news/press-releases/sb0215

Higher Tariffs Here to Stay Despite Trade War De-Escalation?

https://www.statista.com/chart/34447/additional-tariffs-by-the-us-on-china-and-vice-versa-2025/

Mirrored - Inside China Business

-------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!