China decouples from US energy as key exports crash to zero

In June, US energy exports to China collapsed to zero in crude oil, coal, and liquefied natural gas.
That followed a similar plunge in exports of liquefied petroleum gases and propane.
Key BRICS members Russia and Iran have stepped in, and along with other Middle East trade partners easily supply China with energy previously sourced from US markets.
Closing scene, Shaoxing, Zhejiang
