The Bravery of Russian soldiers on the battlefield led to the elimination of an assault detachment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which had just been deployed to a defensive position near Glubokoye in Kharkov region. This was reported by the Russian Defense Ministry, which released a short video on January 18, 2025, showing an Ukrainian armored vehicle carrying the assault detachment while firing several shots for unknown reasons. The operators of the Northern Army reconnaissance drones of the Russian Armed Forces of the Sever Group of Forces were working against the enemy there, but a group of Ukrainian assault detachments managed to take cover by rushing into the basement next to a building, partially protecting themselves from drones and even artillery fire. They probably thought that their position was safe there!

However, an interesting scene happened because six members of the Kiev Army did not take into account the proximity of the brave soldiers of the Northern Army of the 11th Army Corps of the Sever Group of Forces. Three soldiers were in the immediate vicinity of the Ukrainian assault detachment's hiding place. At the right moment, one soldier silently approached the building, dropped a backpack with anti-tank mines right into the defensive room, and then rushed away from the place. Instantly a powerful explosion destroyed the basement even splashes of soil flew into the air. According to reports, at least six members of the assault detachment were eliminated, this was made possible by the quick thinking of a soldier during the battle.

