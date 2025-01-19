BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Bravery of Russian soldier led to eliminating AFU assault group near Glubokoye
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10084 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
177 views • 8 months ago

The Bravery of Russian soldiers on the battlefield led to the elimination of an assault detachment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which had just been deployed to a defensive position near Glubokoye in Kharkov region. This was reported by the Russian Defense Ministry, which released a short video on January 18, 2025, showing an Ukrainian armored vehicle carrying the assault detachment while firing several shots for unknown reasons. The operators of the Northern Army reconnaissance drones of the Russian Armed Forces of the Sever Group of Forces were working against the enemy there, but a group of Ukrainian assault detachments managed to take cover by rushing into the basement next to a building, partially protecting themselves from drones and even artillery fire. They probably thought that their position was safe there!

However, an interesting scene happened because six members of the Kiev Army did not take into account the proximity of the brave soldiers of the Northern Army of the 11th Army Corps of the Sever Group of Forces. Three soldiers were in the immediate vicinity of the Ukrainian assault detachment's hiding place. At the right moment, one soldier silently approached the building, dropped a backpack with anti-tank mines right into the defensive room, and then rushed away from the place. Instantly a powerful explosion destroyed the basement even splashes of soil flew into the air. According to reports, at least six members of the assault detachment were eliminated, this was made possible by the quick thinking of a soldier during the battle.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
kharkov regionglubokoyeanti-tank mines
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy