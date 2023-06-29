Have You Ever Seen A World Leader More Based Than Lukashenko On Covid Hoax?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Only two other leaders have been as forthright about the Covid scam – Tanzanian President John Magufuli and Burundian President Nkurunziza – and both died under suspicious circumstances. Fortunately, Belarus President Lukashenko is an important ally for Russia’s Putin so the same fate may not befall him
Source - https://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=270501