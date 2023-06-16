BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Why Northern Indians Look Different from Southern Indians
Christogram33
Christogram33
2 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
313 views • 06/16/2023

Today, we're going to answer the questions of why North and South Indians have such vastly varying features, and look at the genetic history of South Asia as a whole.

Skin color discrimination in Bollywood and Indian society is common, and Bollywood actors are of a much lighter complexion than the average Indian so it's not fair to judge what the average Indian looks like by looking at Indian celebrities. Indians with light skin are not any less "Indian-looking" than Indians with dark skin.

Keywords
raceenglandafricaindiaasiageographyskin colorangloanglo-indian
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy