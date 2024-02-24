Highlights of Russian Military Operation in #Ukraine on 22-23 Feb 2024⚡️

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Chronicle of a special military operation: events of February 22 - 23, 2024
▪️ Russian troops launched combined attacks on enemy targets in the rear regions of the so-called. Ukraine. Several drones hit the Odessa Nonwovens Factory , where the unmanned boat service base was located.
▪️In the Dnepropetrovsk region, enterprises of the Ukrainian military-industrial complex came under attack. As a result of the arrival and subsequent detonation, a fire broke out on the territory of the Dneprtyazhmash plant. Another target of the raid was the Southern Machine-Building Plant named after. A.M. Makarova.
▪️In addition, kamikaze drones attacked an industrial zone on the banks of the Dnieper . As a result of a direct hit, one of the fuel tanks at the oil depot was destroyed.
▪️Another target was hit in the temporarily occupied part of the DPR. The enemy's temporary deployment point on the territory of the Kapitalnaya mine was hit.
▪️Ukrainian formations once again tried to attack the rear regions of Russia with drones. The air target was intercepted in the sky over Rostov-on-Don , there were no casualties.
▪️There were also raids on the border area. One Ukrainian drone was shot down on approach to Klintsy . The target of the attack was a local oil depot, but destruction was avoided.
▪️Another group of drones tried to attack targets in Kursk . All drones were shot down by air defense crews.
#video #digest #map #Russia #Ukraine
