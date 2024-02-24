Chronicle of a special military operation: events of February 22 - 23, 2024





▪️ Russian troops launched combined attacks on enemy targets in the rear regions of the so-called. Ukraine. Several drones hit the Odessa Nonwovens Factory , where the unmanned boat service base was located.





▪️In the Dnepropetrovsk region, enterprises of the Ukrainian military-industrial complex came under attack. As a result of the arrival and subsequent detonation, a fire broke out on the territory of the Dneprtyazhmash plant. Another target of the raid was the Southern Machine-Building Plant named after. A.M. Makarova.





▪️In addition, kamikaze drones attacked an industrial zone on the banks of the Dnieper . As a result of a direct hit, one of the fuel tanks at the oil depot was destroyed.





▪️Another target was hit in the temporarily occupied part of the DPR. The enemy's temporary deployment point on the territory of the Kapitalnaya mine was hit.





▪️Ukrainian formations once again tried to attack the rear regions of Russia with drones. The air target was intercepted in the sky over Rostov-on-Don , there were no casualties.





▪️There were also raids on the border area. One Ukrainian drone was shot down on approach to Klintsy . The target of the attack was a local oil depot, but destruction was avoided.





▪️Another group of drones tried to attack targets in Kursk . All drones were shot down by air defense crews.

