Zionist Jews Admit that Mass Immigration is Number One on Their Agenda
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10084 followers
244 views • 3 months ago

“The [European] man of the future will be of mixed race. Today’s races and classes will disappear owing to the disappearing of space [nations], time, and prejudice. The Eurasian-Negroid race of the future, similar in its outward appearance to the Ancient Egyptians, will replace the diversity of peoples [races] with a diversity of individuals”

– Freemasonic Zionist, Count Richard von Coudenhove-Kalergi:

“We intend to turn Europe into a mixed race of Asians and Negros ruled over by the Jews.”

– Freemasonic Zionist, Count Richard von Coudenhove-Kalergi

“The ultimate goal is the forcible-coordination of all countries of the world. That shall be achieved by mixing the races with the goal to create a light brown race in Europe. For that reason 1.5 million immigrants from the third world shall migrate to Europe every year.”

– Thomas P.M Barnett – Jewish Zionist – director of the Israeli military consultancy

“The goal of abolishing the white race is on its face so desirable that some may find it hard to believe that it could incur any opposition other than from committed white supremacists……Keep bashing the dead white males, and the live ones, and the females, too, until the social construct known as the white race is destroyed. Not deconstructed, but destroyed”.

– Noel Ignatiev, Jewish Zionist Professor

“We are ready to implement our most important and ambitious program. One which will finally and totally remove from existence the impediments of our absolute control of this Earth. I speak of the death of the white race. We now control the destiny of this race.”

– Abe Foxman, Jewish, Anti Defamation League President

We Thought They Were White

https://ia804501.us.archive.org/27/items/we-thought-they-were-white-dontell-jackson/We%20Thought%20They%20Were%20White,%20Dontell%20Jackson%20.pdf

Multiculturalism is Being Used Against Humanity

http://entityart.co.uk/multiculturalism-is-being-used-against-humanity-to-help-bring-about-the-zionist-new-world-order-kalergi-plan-white-genocide-immigration/

Mirrored - MediaGiant

-----------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
jewszionismwhite genocidemass immigrationcoudenhove-kalergi plan
