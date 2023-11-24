BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
308) Sabrina Wallace - Estão prontos para coisas assustadoras?
#ElectrosmogPortugal
#ElectrosmogPortugal
132 views • 11/24/2023

Créditos ao canal Psinergy. Nov. 23, 2023.

Tues engine rumbles for upcoming hydras on the inside : https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f/trim.5814E6EC-EAED-4C24-80F8-5739F7AF5C75:d

Canal Hope Girl (e Tivan) channel : https://rumble.com/c/c-1585583

Canal Lookout for Charlie : https://odysee.com/@LookoutfaCharlie:b?view=content

Canal Celeste Solum : https://rumble.com/user/CelesteSolum | https://www.brighteon.com/channels/celestes


Apresentação : Hope & Tivon - WBAN: They Have Achieved the Transhumanism "System Upgrade":

Maria Zeee : https://rumble.com/v3x7iew-hope-and-tivon-wban-they-have-achieved-the-transhumanism-system-upgrade.html

SGT WIRED FOR DESTRUCTION -- HOPE & TIVON : https://rumble.com/v3wypuv-wired-for-destruction-hope-and-tivon.html | Artigo: https://www.ftwproject.com/orgonite-blog/wireless-body-area-network-the-new-manhattan-project/ref/6/

Others : https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jm0q6wuB5phO/ | https://www.brighteon.com/c7bef959-86c3-4176-98ed-be993efdc631


Lei da Portabilidade e Responsabilidade de Seguros de Saúde (HIPAA - Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Health_Insurance_Portability_and_Accountability_Act

CERN (Organização Europeia para a Pesquisa Nuclear) : https://pt.wikipedia.org/wiki/Organiza%C3%A7%C3%A3o_Europeia_para_a_Pesquisa_Nuclear

Reactor Experimental Termonuclear Internacional (ITER) : https://pt.wikipedia.org/wiki/ITER

Tokamak : https://pt.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tokamak


Canal Psinergy no Telegram : https://t.me/psinergists


MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL

Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog

https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal

https://www.youtube.com/@ElectrosmogPortugal

avisotranshumanismowbansolucaobiologia sintetica
