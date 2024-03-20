Another Pro Athlete Found Dead in his Appartment - Defrignan Mondou (19) - suspected heart attack

A 19-year-old Ivorian footballer from the Norwegian club HamKam was found dead in his apartment on Wednesday morning.



Ivorian footballer Archange Defrignan Mondouo has been confirmed dead by his Norwegian club HamKam in a heart-wrenching announcement on Wednesday.

At just 19 years of age, the central midfielder was found lifeless in his room with recent reports highlighting his struggle with heart issues.

