FAKE BIRD FLU! - They're Faking The Numbers With False PCR Tests! - They're Targeting Food Supply!

Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent bird flu scare which has been propagandized as "100 times more deadly than covid" which in itself was a hoax. As it turns out, chickens are being rapid tested with PCR tests which are amplified to an extent that it will pick up on any illness a chicken once had. Polymerase Chain Reaction tests cannot test specifically for illnesses. It can only test for a spectrum of illnesses so the tests are false from the start. Essentially millions of chickens are being falsely tested positive and killed, much like humans with so-called covid in 2020 and 2021. For this reason, the USDA is calling for the decimation of the food supply to "save lives." Where have we heard that before? Meanwhile, Biden continues to target LNG imports and exports destroying the strength of the grid and therefore also damaging the food supply greatly. Farmers are showing the evidence of bugs ending up in the food supply without people noticing a change. mRNA is also being found in a lot of meat, though Tennesse is banning the use of mRNA lettuce. Another cargo boat has been hacked in New York City's harbor and was stopped just before crashing into a major bridge marking the 3rd example of this in only a week and a half. Another obvious attempt to utilize false flags to devastate the grid, economy and food supply in order to bring in technocratic totalitarian restrictions as a "solution" to move the world into the "Great Reset."





We must prepare and we must resist now.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!

Shared from and subscribe to:

World Alternative Media

https://www.banned.video/channel/world-alternative-media



