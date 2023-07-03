3rd World Travel is the Cure for Wokism -- Thank God for the 2nd Amendment

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Most Americans don't travel to the third world, and us have no appreciation for what we have in America. They need to be able to see how other people live, and how lucky we are, and how vital the second amendment is in protecting our freedoms and way of life from an overzealous government that wants to seize control as they've done in Venezuela, China, Russia, and Germany where private gun ownership was made illegal.With Scott Cassell.
#2ndamendment #woke #travel #cambodia
MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Gab: https://gab.com/RechargeFreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more