Informed Consent: It's A Lot More Than You Think!

In this episode, nurse and Sons of Liberty Media contributor Suzanne Hamner joins me to talk about a deep dive she made into informed consent. While many have pointed out that the entire CONvid crime against the People lacked informed consent, and it did, the reality is that informed consent is all around us, not just concerning vaccines or shots.





Join us on Telegram! t.me/settingbrushfires

Help support the channel:

CashApp: $TheRealTimBrown

⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/TheRealTimBrown⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

Activate Your Own Stem Cells & Reverse The Aging Process, Click Join and at least silver package to get wholesale pricing: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://lifewave.com/timbrown1⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

Grab your Vitamin B17, use promo Code TIM to save 10%: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://rncstore.com/TIM⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

Protect Yourself From 5G, EMF & RF Radiation: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

Buy Gold & Silver From A Man With Integrity: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://kirkelliottphd.com/timbrown/⁠⁠⁠⁠

Grab This Bucket Of Heirloom Seeds & Get Free Shipping With Promo Code TIM: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://heavensharvest.com/collections/seed-kits/products/heirloom-vegetable-seed-bucket?variant=34283425333292⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

Stockpile Food For The Future: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=5131805.ffe1a3⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

Stockpile Your Ammo & Save $15 On Your First Order: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://ammo.com/i/aGRNd0wwRGwxTFE9c⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

Save Up To 66% Off MyPillow with Promo Code TIMBROWN: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.mypillow.com/TimBrown⁠⁠

Get A Great Deal On A Satellite Phone: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://satellitephonestore.com/?affiliate=liberty⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

One Simple Way To Detoxify: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://timbrown.thegoodinside.com/pbx-trial-offer-557846⁠

Build Your Own Food Forest & Save 5% With Promo Code TIMBROWN: ⁠https://shop.foodforestabundance.com/TIMBROWN⁠

Subscribe on Rumble: ⁠https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive⁠

Follow us on Gettr: ⁠https://gettr.com/user/sonsoflibertyra⁠

Grab our feed on Locals: ⁠https://thesonsoflibertyradio.locals.com/⁠

Join us on Telegram: ⁠https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia⁠

⁠https://sonsoflibertyradio.com⁠

⁠https://sonsoflibertymedia.com⁠

Sons of Liberty Store: ⁠https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/⁠

Support us through a donation: ⁠https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate⁠

Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: ⁠https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/



